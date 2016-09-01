* Ruling family in power for nearly 50 years
* Ping says is not calling on supporters to protest
* Ping calls for international assistance
By Gerauds Wilfried Obangome and Matthew Mpoke Bigg
LIBREVILLE/ACCRA, Sept 1 Gabon opposition leader
Jean Ping said on Thursday two people were killed and many
wounded when the presidential guard and police attacked his
party's headquarters overnight after an election narrowly won by
President Ali Bongo.
Ping called for international assistance to protect the
population of the oil-producing state and said Saturday's
election was stolen by Bongo, who was declared the winner on
Wednesday.
The result gives the president a further seven years in
power in the country of 1.8 million people. Bongo took power in
2009 on the death of his father, who had ruled for 42 years.
Opposition supporters greeted the election result with
anger. Demonstrators in the capital Libreville clashed with
police and set part of the parliament building on fire.
Police also fired teargas in clashes with around 100
opposition supporters, according to a Reuters witness.
Spokesmen for the police and the presidential guard were not
immediately available for comment.
"Everybody knows that I won the election," Ping said in a
telephone interview, adding that the electoral commission's
figures were based on false documents.
"The (Bongo) family are repeating same scenario for almost
half a century. The opposition can win the elections but they
have never had access to power... We need assistance from the
rest of the world to protect the population of Gabon from a clan
of mercenaries, a rogue state," he said.
France, the United States and the European Union all urged
calm and called upon Gabonese authorities to release the results
of individual polling stations for greater transparency, while
the United Nations also urged restraint.
Bongo won 49.80 percent of votes against 48.23 percent for
Ping, on a turnout of 59.46 percent, according to results given
region by region by Interior Minister Pacome Moubelet Boubeya.
"This victory by such a tight score obliges ... each of us
to respect the verdict of the ballot box and our institutions,"
Bongo said in the text of a victory speech distributed to
reporters.
Ping, a political insider who has served as foreign minister
and African Union Commission chairman, was a close ally of the
late president and fathered two children with his daughter.
His avenue for contesting the result appeared uncertain.
Elections in Africa are frequently disputed but it is unusual
for results to be overturned.
Ping said he was not calling on his supporters to protest
because they were already under so much pressure from
authorities. He said he feared arms would be planted in his
party headquarters and he could be arrested as a result.
There was no independent confirmation of events at the
headquarters.
"LACK OF TRANSPARENCY"
Voting was peaceful but the election followed a bitter
campaign in which both sides traded accusations of fraud.
Several Libreville residents said social media, including
Facebook and Twitter, were not functioning.
An EU observer mission criticised a "lack of transparency"
among institutions running the election and said Bongo had
benefited from preferential access to money and the media.
Former colonial ruler France's foreign ministry said the way
in which the results were announced was a source of concern.
"We think it is necessary to publish the results of all the
polling stations. The credibility of the election as well as
Gabon's international reputation are at stake," it said.
The statement was echoed by the U.S. Department of State,
which urged all sides to "temper their rhetoric and encourage
their supporters to remain calm". It also called upon Gabon's
security forces to exercise restraint.
A spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he
called "on all political leaders to address their differences
peacefully and to address any disputes they may have through
existing constitutional and legal channels".
(Additional reporting by Tim Cocks in Dakar and Joe Bavier in
Abidjan; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by)