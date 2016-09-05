OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS
OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS
KINSHASA, Sept 5 Gabon's justice minister, Seraphin Moundounga, resigned on Monday in protest over the re-election of President Ali Bongo, which has triggered accusations of fraud and streets riots that have killed at least six people.
"Having noticed that the government was not responding to concerns about the need for peace and for the consolidation of democracy, I decided to...step down from my functions as a member of government," Moundounga told Radio France Internationale. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS
BEIRUT, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman spoke for over an hour by telephone on Sunday, agreeing to step up counter-terrorism and military cooperation and enhance economic relations, a senior Saudi source said.
CARACAS, Jan 29 Venezuela's president on Sunday created an executive vice president post and named new vice presidents to lead PDVSA in what he described as a shake-up of the state oil company and an effort to root out corruption in the OPEC nation's principal industry.