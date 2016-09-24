By Edward McAllister
| LIBREVILLE, Sept 24
LIBREVILLE, Sept 24 Gabon's government deployed
a heavy security presence in the capital Libreville on Saturday
in an attempt to head off potential unrest following a
Constitutional Court ruling certifying the election victory of
President Ali Bongo.
Six people were killed early this month in riots that
followed the interior ministry's declaration of a slim victory
in the Aug. 27 poll for Bongo, whose family has ruled the
central African oil producer for nearly half a century.
Opposition leader Jean Ping, who has said up to 100 people
died in the violence, has declared that he won the election and
challenged the result, claiming fraud.
Trucks full of police and soldiers, some of them equipped
with riot gear, were positioned at crossroads and roundabouts
across the capital from early morning.
There was less traffic than usual in the city centre as many
residents decided to stay at home. However, there were no
reports of unrest.
"I'm glad there is no war. We need the politicians to talk.
We want a calm country," said Arnel Sama, 40, an unemployed
resident of Libreville, expressing relief that the court ruling
had not immediately sparked renewed unrest, as many had feared.
The decision had been read late on Friday night in an almost
empty court chamber. Shortly afterwards, Bongo made a plea for
political dialogue to bring together his allies and opponents to
work in the country's best interest.
However, there was no immediate indication that Ping was
prepared to accept talks.
"This is a hard situation for the country, and we need to
take time to think and respond correctly," said Henri Elang, a
member of Ping's entourage, who said he was speaking on behalf
of the candidate.
Ping, a lifelong political insider in Gabon who has also
served as chairman of the African Union Commission, was in
meetings with advisors on Saturday and declined to comment
directly on the court ruling.
In his petition to the court, Ping had alleged fraud in
Haut-Ogooue province, where Bongo won 95 percent on a turnout of
99.9 percent.
A European Union election observer mission said it had also
uncovered anomalies in the province's results.
The court agreed to re-examine the results there with the
monitoring of judges sent by the African Union, but it refused
to accept copies of vote tally sheets provided as evidence by
Ping, stating he had failed to prove their legitimacy. Many
tally sheets, it said, were illegible.
The court cancelled results from 21 polling stations in
Libreville over irregularities, helping Bongo to improve his
margin of victory from 49.85 percent of ballots cast to 50.66
percent in the final court-certified result.
"It is a masquerade. The Constitutional Court insulted the
people and did not respect democracy," said Clay Martial, an
opposition supporter who went to Ping's headquarters on
Saturday.
