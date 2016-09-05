OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS
OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS
DAKAR, Sept 5 Gabon's sole oil refinery in Port Gentil has been shut since last Wednesday because of violence following the disputed Aug. 27 presidential elections, a union official told Reuters on Monday.
It was not clear when the Sogara refinery, which processes 21,000 barrels of oil per day, would be back online, said Sylvain Mayabi, secretary-general of the National Organization of Petrol Employees.
French oil producer Total owns a 43.8 percent stake in the refinery. (Reporting By Aaron Ross, writing by Edward McAllister)
OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS
BEIRUT, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman spoke for over an hour by telephone on Sunday, agreeing to step up counter-terrorism and military cooperation and enhance economic relations, a senior Saudi source said.
CARACAS, Jan 29 Venezuela's president on Sunday created an executive vice president post and named new vice presidents to lead PDVSA in what he described as a shake-up of the state oil company and an effort to root out corruption in the OPEC nation's principal industry.