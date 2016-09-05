OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS
KINSHASA, Sept 5 Gabon's sole oil refinery in Port Gentil reopened on Monday after a five-day outage because of violence following the disputed Aug. 27 presidential elections, Sylvain Mayabi, secretary-general of the National Organization of Petrol Employees, told Reuters.
The 21,000-barrel-per-day Sogara refinery, in which French oil producer Total owns a 43.8 percent stake, was shut since Wednesday when unrest broke out after President Ali Bongo was declared the election winner. (Reporting By Aaron Ross, writing by Edward McAllister; editing by Susan Thomas)
BEIRUT, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman spoke for over an hour by telephone on Sunday, agreeing to step up counter-terrorism and military cooperation and enhance economic relations, a senior Saudi source said.
CARACAS, Jan 29 Venezuela's president on Sunday created an executive vice president post and named new vice presidents to lead PDVSA in what he described as a shake-up of the state oil company and an effort to root out corruption in the OPEC nation's principal industry.