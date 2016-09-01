LIBREVILLE, Sept 1 The office of Gabon's President Ali Bongo on Thursday accused the camp of his rival in a disputed election, Jean Ping, of planning "coordinated attacks on symbols of the state", after the capital Libreville erupted into rioting.

"These were not protests but coordinated acts intended to incite fear amongst the citizens who voted the 'wrong' way," the statement said, saying that security forces had in response encircled Ping's headquarters and clashed with his supporters, resulting in one death. (Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alison Williams)