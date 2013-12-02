BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - The Gabonese Republic, rated BB-/BB-, has set a minimum yield of 6.125% on its upcoming issue of a benchmark-sized US dollar-denominated 2024 Eurobond, according to market sources.
The transaction is part of an exchange and capped tender offer for Gabon's outstanding 8.2% 2017 Eurobond.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price on Thursday.
The tender and exchange offer is scheduled to expire on Wednesday at 1000 GMT.
Gabon's outstanding 2017s were spotted trading at a yield of 3.86% as of 0852 GMT on Monday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.