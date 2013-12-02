By Tosin Sulaiman
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Dec 2 Gabon plans to buy back up
to $140 million of its 2017 Eurobond and to raise at least $500
million in a new 10-year issue to fund infrastructure
investment, according to a preliminary prospectus seen by
Reuters.
The mineral-rich central African nation was one of the first
sub-Saharan countries to make its debut on the
dollar-denominated debt market when it issued a $1 billion
Eurobond in 2007 with an 8.2 percent coupon. Others that have
joined it since then include Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Zambia and
Rwanda.
International bond issuance by African sovereigns reached
$8 billion so far this year, a record high, according to a
report by Moody's published in October, as countries seek
cheaper sources of funding for infrastructure projects.
Gabon, rated BB- by Fitch and Standard and Poor's, has
nearly $875 million of its 2017 bond outstanding and is offering
to buy $140 million of that for cash. It will also offer
investors the opportunity to exchange the old bond for the new
issue. Its aim is to extend the maturity profile of its debt and
to reduce its borrowing costs.
Proceeds of the new bond will be used to fund infrastructure
projects in the transport and power sectors, the prospectus
said. Those include development of a bypass road and a dam and
completion of a road connecting the capital Libreville with the
city of Franceville.
The projects are part of the government's public investment
programme begun in 2009 to diversify the economy away from oil,
which accounts for 40.5 percent of Gabon's GDP.
Gabon's resource wealth and small population of about 1.6
million mean it has one of the highest per capita incomes in
sub-Saharan Africa, but inequality is high and large numbers of
people remain mired in poverty.
The IMF projects GDP growth of 6.6 percent in 2013 and 6.8
percent next year.
The 2017 bond, issued to fund a buyback of
old Paris Club debt, is currently trading around 3.5 percent.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and analysis service, reported
on Monday that Gabon has set a minimum yield of 6.125 percent on
the upcoming Eurobond.
An investor roadshow will end in the United States on
Wednesday and the bond could be issued towards the end of the
week.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the lead
managers.
(Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Larry King)