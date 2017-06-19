WRAPUP 3-Arab states issue ultimatum to Qatar: close Jazeera, curb ties with Iran
* Qatar says won't negotiate until boycott lifted (Adds Qatar comment, Doha dateline)
DAKAR, June 19 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $642 million loan agreement over three years for OPEC member Gabon whose economy has been hit by falling oil prices, it said in a statement on Monday.
"Today's Executive Board's decision enables an immediate disbursement of ... about US$ 98.8 million," the statement said.
The loan, called an Extended Fund Facility and designed for countries with balance of payment issues, represents more than twice the country's IMF quota. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Sandra Maler)
DOHA, June 24 Qatar is reviewing a list of demands presented by four Arab states imposing a boycott on the wealthy Gulf country, but said on Saturday the list was not reasonable or actionable.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Friday it has resumed negotiations with Sete Brasil Participações SA over vessel contracts.