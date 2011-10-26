* Strike follows collapse of talks with govt over issue
* Oil remains key to Gabon economy
(Adds US embassy comment, industry no comment)
By Phal Mezui Gualbert Ndong
LIBREVILLE, Oct 26 Gabon's oil trade union ONEP
is to launch a strike from Nov. 6 to push demands for more local
labour in a sector long dominated by expatriate workers,
according to an ONEP document obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.
The move follows the break-down of months of talks with the
government over the dispute, which triggered a four-day strike
in April that shut down all of the central African state's
240,000 barrels per day output.
"ONEP informs you of its intention to launch an open-ended
general strike across the entire national territory from
midnight, Sunday, Nov. 6," ONEP Secretary-General Guy Roger
Aurat Reteno said in a letter addressed to the central African
state's prime minister, Paul Biyoghe Mba.
The formal strike warning included a demand for "the
re-examination of all current individual work permits for
foreigners in every company in the oil sector".
Producers in Gabon include majors Total and Royal
Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and oil service groups such as US-based
Baker Hughes. Oil remains the top export earner of Gabon, one of
the few sub-Saharan African countries to have a
dollar-denominated bond .
No comment was immediately available from the government,
Shell or Total.
In a written statement made to Reuters earlier this month on
the nature of the dispute, the U.S. Embassy in Libreville
described the matter as a "complicated, dynamic, and
long-standing issue" and referred enquiries to the Gabon
government.
ONEP has complained the government of President Ali Bongo
Odimba is dragging its heels on a promise to enforce a quota
limiting foreign workers to 10 percent of sector jobs and
requiring all executive posts to be assigned to local Gabonese.
While legislation on the quotas has not been ratified, Bongo
told his government last month to start implementing them
anyway, an order that resulted in a wave of spot checks of
expatriate workers' papers in the oil hub Port-Gentil.
Around 5,000 Gabonese are employed in the oil sector. While
no total figure for the number of expatriate workers was
available, ONEP says over 2,800 foreign workers do not have the
necessary papers and are therefore in an irregular situation.
The government announced last week that the spot checks had
already unearthed 822 cases of foreign workers without correct
papers, against 201 of whom legal action has been launched.
ONEP dismissed the move as insufficient and "for public
consumption."
Oil firms have been reluctant to speak in public about the
dispute, but several argue in private that for years it was
enough to have a business visa, and that any effort to obtain a
local work permit foundered against a wall of local bureaucracy.
(Writing by Mark John; editing by Keiron Henderson and Alison
Birrane)