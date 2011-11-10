LIBREVILLE Nov 10 Gabon said on Thursday it had reached an deal with the ONEP oil union over demands for more local employment in the sector, averting a strike threat.

"For a minimum of two years, ONEP has committed not to issue a strike notice and still less to actually call a strike," Prime Minister Paul Biyoghe Mba told national television.

ONEP officials said all-night talks had reached an accord establishing a verification process that will establish which posts within oil firms can be filled by Gabonese workers, and launching a review of labour permits for foreign workers.

Gabon's oil sector has output of around 240,000 barrels a day and includes majors such as Total and Shell . (reporting by Phal Gualbert Mezui Ndong; writing by Mark John)