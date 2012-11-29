IRAN OIL MINISTER ZANGANEH SAYS UNLIKELY TO REACH A DEAL WITH INDIA ON ARASH GAS FIELD DUE TO PRICE DIFFERENCES- STATE TV
LONDON Nov 29 Gabon plans to launch a new deep offshore oil licensing round in June, providing new investor-friendly regulations can be enacted by then, the West African country's oil and energy minister said on Thursday.
Etienne Ngoubou told Reuters in an interview that Gabon had been pumping at least 225,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil this year and expected to increase output slightly to around 230,000 bpd next year and in 2014. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Christopher Johnson)
IRANIAN OIL MINISTER ZANGANEH SAYS OPEC AND NON-OPEC OIL PRODUCERS ARE COMMITTED TO CRUDE PRODUCTION CUT- STATE TV
BAGHDAD, Feb 21 Iraq needs oil prices to reach $60 per barrel to plug its public deficit gap, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told a news conference in Baghdad on Tuesday.