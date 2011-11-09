LIBREVILLE Nov 9 Gabon's oil union ONEP has
re-launched talks with the government on a dispute over the use
of expatriate labour, averting for now the threat of a strike in
the sector.
"We are working on it, we are close to signing off a report
on the negotiations," ONEP spokesman Arnaud Engandji told
national radio. "We have told our members to go about their
activities as normal," he added.
Separately, Oil Minister Alexandre Barro Chambrier told
national radio: "Negotiations are protracted and difficult but
taking place in a peaceful climate."
ONEP had been due to launch a strike on Monday to push
demands for more local labour in a sector long dominated by
expatriate workers.
The move follows the break-down of months of earlier talks
with the government over the dispute, which triggered a four-day
strike in April that shut down all of the central African
state's 240,000 barrels per day output.
Producers in Gabon include majors Total and Royal
Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and oil service groups such as US-based
Baker Hughes.
Oil remains the top export earner of Gabon, one of the few
sub-Saharan African countries to have a dollar-denominated bond
. However the government of President Ali Bongo
Odimba is seeking to diversify the economy to compensate for its
dwindling reserves.
(Reporting by Phal Mezui Gualbert Ndong; writing by Mark John)