By Jean Rovys Dabany
LIBREVILLE, March 17 Gabon's oil workers union
said on Sunday it had suspended a week-long strike after the
government agreed to improve working conditions for Gabonese
staff and expel about 3,000 undocumented foreign employees.
Oil workers in Gabon have long complained about higher wages
paid to expatriate workers and say many of them do not have the
right work permits and papers.
"The government has given us what we want," ONEP union
spokesman Aime Ipandi told Reuters by telephone.
A senior official at Gabon's energy ministry said the
government had reached a deal with the striking oil workers, but
declined to comment on the expulsion of 3,000 undocumented
foreign workers in the sector.
Oil majors Total and Royal Dutch Shell
have said the strike did not affect their operations, despite
union reports to the contrary.
The two companies dominate Gabon's roughly 240,000
barrels-per-day oil sector, and previous strikes by ONEP have
forced them to shut their fields.
Smaller players in the sector, including Maurel & Prom,
Perenco and Addax, did not comment on the effect of the strike,
which began on March 9.
However, production at Gabon's sole oil refinery, which has
a capacity of 21,000 barrels-per-day, has been halted for
three-weeks of planned maintenance.
The latest industrial action came after the union accused
the government of failing to apply a 2010 agreement to use more
Gabonese workers.
Oil revenues contribute around 60 percent of the African
state's budget.
