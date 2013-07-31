* Document shows bidding round due by year end
* New agency to issue data on production, tax payments
* State oil firm can acquire 15 pct of oil blocs
By Tom Miles and Emma Farge
GENEVA, July 31 Gabon has told the World Trade
Organization (WTO)that it will hold a licensing round for
offshore oil blocks later this year, and that it will bring in
new transparency requirements for its natural resources sector.
In a confidential document circulated during a two-day trade
policy review that ended on Wednesday, Gabon said it was
adopting a new hydrocarbon code which would provide a basis for
the new bid round.
Gabon, a former OPEC member, has the seventh biggest oil
reserves in Africa and produces about 240,000 barrels per day,
providing about 80 percent of its oil export earnings.
"This code will provide a real framework for activities
related to petroleum in our sedimentary basin, as well as the
valuation of undeveloped blocks, notably in the deep and very
deep offshore which are to be awarded by way of tender before
the end of 2013," the document said.
The document, a list of written questions and answers on
trade policies, was part of the WTO's review of five member
countries of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central
African States (CEMAC), which includes Gabon.
Gabon's oil minister told Reuters in November 2012 that the
West African country would launch a deepwater licensing round in
June, provided it could put new investor-friendly rules in
place.
It had already delayed and then cancelled licensing rounds
for ultra-deep offshore blocks in 2010, citing drilling costs
and environmental concerns after BP's massive spill in
the Gulf of Mexico.
Trade Minister Fidele Mengue Me Engouang, who was leading
Gabon's delegation to the WTO, declined to comment further on
the new code and its plans to put offshore blocks out to tender.
OIL REFORM
In the past two years, Gabon has sought tougher terms for
foreign oil companies operating in the country and launched
audits of oil producers and sought equity stakes in new
contracts, executives have said.
In the WTO document, Gabon said that the newly-created Gabon
Oil Company was entitled to a stake of up to 15 percent in oil
blocs owned by other companies.
International companies operating in Gabon include France's
Total, Royal Dutch Shell and China's Addax
Petroleum
Earlier this year Gabon's efforts to attract investors took
a knock when it was removed from the candidate list for the
Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), a global
standard for government revenues from natural resources.
"It's not so surprising that for a country experimenting
with something that there can be some mistakes. We have drawn
lessons from these mistakes to try to rejoin the EITI by doing
better than we have before before," Mengue Me Engouang told
reporters in Geneva.
In the document, Gabon said it had set up a new agency which
would publish company and government data on the production
volumes and tax contributions of mining and oil firms, as well
as government data on permits granted to companies and reserves
estimates.
It said the government was trying to have the new body in
place by the end of 2013.
Another country taking part in the WTO review, Cameroon,
said it was hoping to be recognised as compliant with EITI's
standards in mid-August.
(Editing by William Hardy)