LIBREVILLE May 14 Three companies previously
named as winners in an offshore oil licensing round in Gabon
have been dropped from the list, Gabon's oil mininster said on
Wednesday.
The three firms were Noble, Cobalt and Elenilto.
"The offshore requires huge investment and the companies
turned down did not meet those requirements," oil minister
Etienne Ngoubou told reporters.
"Total has been called in for discussions with the body in
charge of negotiations," Ngoubou said. Total was not previously
named as a winner in the October 2013 licensing round.
