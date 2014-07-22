DAKAR, July 22 Gabon has selected seven companies for a final round of negotiations as part of a licensing round for its deep offshore oil blocks, the country's oil ministry said. Here is the list of rankings for the nine blocks due to be allocated. The companies listed in the first column will be invited to finalise negotiations for the signature of CEPPs (exploration and production-sharing contracts), an oil ministry statement said on Monday. The ministry said it has the right to open negotiations with the lower-ranking contenders if talks with the first-choice companies were unsuccessful. BLOCKS 1st 2nd 3rd Position Position Position D13 & D14 Impact Oil & Gas E13 Repsol ExxonMobil Total Upstream Gabon Ventures E14 Perenco Oil & Gas C11 ExxonMobil Noble Shell Upstream Energy Gabon Ventures G13 Marathon Cobalt Oil Internatio Company nal F14 Petronas Perenco Noble Oil & Gas Energy A3, A4 Ophir Bids for another eight blocks (A5, A6, C12, E12, F12, F13, F15, G14)offered "did not reach the expectations of the Gabonese Republic", the statement said, adding that a new process for allocating these blocks would be announced shortly. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by William Hardy)