DAKAR, July 22 Gabon has selected seven
companies for a final round of negotiations as part of a
licensing round for its deep offshore oil blocks, the country's
oil ministry said.
Here is the list of rankings for the nine blocks due to be
allocated.
The companies listed in the first column will be invited to
finalise negotiations for the signature of CEPPs (exploration
and production-sharing contracts), an oil ministry statement
said on Monday.
The ministry said it has the right to open negotiations with
the lower-ranking contenders if talks with the first-choice
companies were unsuccessful.
BLOCKS 1st 2nd 3rd
Position Position Position
D13 & D14 Impact Oil
& Gas
E13 Repsol ExxonMobil Total
Upstream Gabon
Ventures
E14 Perenco
Oil & Gas
C11 ExxonMobil Noble Shell
Upstream Energy Gabon
Ventures
G13 Marathon Cobalt
Oil Internatio
Company nal
F14 Petronas Perenco Noble
Oil & Gas Energy
A3, A4 Ophir
Bids for another eight blocks (A5, A6, C12, E12, F12, F13,
F15, G14)offered "did not reach the expectations of the Gabonese
Republic", the statement said, adding that a new process for
allocating these blocks would be announced shortly.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by William Hardy)