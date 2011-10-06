MOUILA, Gabon Oct 6 Gabon's president Ali Bongo Odimba said on Thursday that the Central African nation will continue its crackdown on oil sector workers who do not have work permits.

Gabon launched the crackdown in September, spurred on by the powerful union ONEP, which has given the government two weeks to safeguard more jobs for locals. [ID:nL5E7KT4IH]

"Many expatriates in an illegal situation in our country are fraudulently occupying jobs while Gabonese are unemployed," Bongo told a press conference in Mouila, in the South of the country.

Bongo said the situation is particularly more noticeable in the oil sector.

"It is thus out of the question that the repatriation of illegal workers will be stopped. If anyone wants to work in Gabon, it will be in compliance with national legislation in this area," Bongo said.

Employers in the sector have complained of heavy-handed spot checks by police in the oil town of Port-Gentil.

The central African nation has long relied on foreign firms such as France's Total (TOTF.PA) and London-listed Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) for much of its output, which peaked at around 370,000 barrels per day in the late 1990s and has been declining since.

While a law limiting foreign workers to 10 percent of the sector has yet to be ratified, Bongo in September, urged his government to start implementing the local quota, as demanded by the powerful oil sector union ONEP.

Around 5,000 Gabonese are employed in the oil sector. While no total figure for the number of expatriate workers was available, ONEP says over 2,800 foreign workers do not have the necessary papers. (Reporting by Phal Gualbert Mezui Ndong; Writing by Bate Felix, editing by Bernard Orr))