LIBREVILLE Oct 15 Gabon's main oil workers' union said on Saturday that talks with the government had broken down and it would lodge a strike notice with the government on Monday.

Guy-Roger Aurat Reteno, secretary-general of ONEP, which represents some 5,000 oil workers, said the union had not received any satisfactory proposals from the government and the union may carry out other, unspecified action, as well as a strike.

The two side have been locked in talks for the past year over the question of the use of foreign workers in the oil sector. (Reporting by Phal Gualbert Mezui Ndong; writing by David Lewis)