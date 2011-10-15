* Talks collapse between government and oil union

LIBREVILLE, Oct 15 Gabon's main oil workers' union said on Saturday that talks with the government had broken down and it would lodge a strike notice with the government on Monday.

Guy-Roger Aurat Reteno, secretary-general of ONEP, which represents some 5,000 oil workers, said the union had not received any satisfactory proposals from the government and the union may carry out other, unspecified action, as well as a strike.

The two side have been locked in talks for the past year over the question of the use of foreign workers in the oil sector. ONEP in April managed to shut down all of Gabon's 240,000 barrels per day output during a four-day strike over the local hiring issue.

"We are officially announcing that the talks between the government and ONEP have broken," Reteno said, adding that the strike notice would be handed to the prime minister on Monday and industrial action could begin a week later.

"We have not had any satisfactory replies from the government for any of our complaints despite lodging them over a year ago," Reteno added.

The Oil Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

The central African nation has long relied on foreign firms such as France's Total and London-listed Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) for much of its output.

But ONEP has sought to pressure the government into launching a crackdown on expatriate oil workers who do not have work permits.

Reteno said the union may be forced to turn to other actions to ensure their demands were met but he would not give any further details.

Gabon's oil production peaked at around 370,000 barrels per day in the late 1990s and has been declining since.

A law limiting foreign workers to 10 percent of the sector has yet to be ratified, but President Ali Bongo Odimba has urged his government to start implementing the local quota, sparking complaints from some in the business.

(Reporting by Phal Gualbert Mezui Ndong; writing by David Lewis)