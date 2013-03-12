* Oil workers' union say majority of 5,000 members down
* Union demands better conditions, more employment of locals
* Total, Shell say operations not affected
By Jean Rovys Dabany
LIBREVILLE, March 12 Oil majors Total
and Royal Dutch Shell said a three-day-old strike by
the oil workers' union in Gabon has not affected their
operations, despite union reports to the contrary.
"The strike has been marginal, only a handful of workers are
participating in it," Mathurin Mengue-Bibang, a spokesman for
Total in Gabon, said on Tuesday.
"Our operations are ongoing, a ship was loaded at our Cape
Lopez terminal and it departed today," Mengue-Bibang said by
telephone from Gabon.
A spokesman for Shell also said from London its operations
in the central African country had not been affected.
The two companies dominate Gabon's roughly 240,000 barrels
per day crude oil sector.
The powerful ONEP oil workers' union said on Saturday it had
begun an open-ended strike to demand the application of a 2010
agreement, signed by the government, guaranteeing better labour
terms and greater use of Gabonese staff.
A spokesman for ONEP said a majority of its nearly 5,000
members were respecting the strike action, which had led to a
shutdown of operations at several oilfields including at least
three belonging to Total.
Mengue-Bibang said he was not aware of any work stoppage at
any of Total's fields.
"Work has stopped at half of Maurel & Prom fields, cutting
production down to 5,000 barrels per day from 23,000 bpd," ONEP
spokesman Hans Landry Ivala said from Gabon's oil hub of
Port-Gentil.
A Maurel & Prom statement from Paris said the French company
did not wish to comment.
Ivala said the strike had also led to the downing of tools
at several fields belonging to junior oil explorers including
Perenco and Addax. Both firms were not immediately available to
comment.
Oil revenues contribute around 60 percent of the state
budget in nation of about 1.5 million people.