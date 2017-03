LIBREVILLE Dec 2 Gabon oil sector workers began an unlimited strike on Monday night after talks with the Central African country's government over several issues raised by the workers collapsed, umbrella oil trade union ONEP said in a statement.

The trade union had been in negotiations with authorities for several weeks, demanding among other things, the reinstatement of some workers who were fired by oil companies operating in the country.

"The national bureau informs you of the start of an unlimited general strike in all oil sector companies and related activities operating in the national territory from Monday Dec. 1 at midnight," said a union statement addressed to the workers and seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Gerauds Obangome; writing by Bate Felix; editing by Jason Neely)