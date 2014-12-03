* Panic fuel buying hits capital Libreville

* Union sources say oil production starts to fall (Adds comment, oil output disruption)

LIBREVILLE/DAKAR Dec 3 Gabon's sole oil refinery, the 21,000 barrel a day Sogara plant, has been forced to halt output as an industry-wide strike entered its second day, union and industry sources said on Wednesday.

"Sogara stopped production yesterday at about 1400 (local time)," said Sylvain Mayabi Bine, deputy secretary general at the union ONEP.

Concern over fuel shortages has created long queues at service stations in the capital Libreville. The former OPEC member pumps around 230,000 barrels of oil per day but is heavily reliant on imported fuel.

Union sources said that the strike, over jobs and benefits, has affected oil output, although the details could not immediately be confirmed.

French oil major Total and Royal Dutch Shell are the two top oil producers in the Central African country, while Sinopec's Addax and Tullow Oil are also present.

"The situation appears to be degenerating and ONEP is saying that all producers will be impacted tonight," said a notice from UPEGA, a union representing oil companies in Gabon, seen by Reuters.

An industry source in oil hub Port-Gentil said that the strike had disrupted supplies of jet fuel to the local airport. (Reporting by Gerauds Obangome and Emma Farge; editing by Louise Heavens)