LIBREVILLE Oct 25 Oil workers will end a strike
at French firm Maurel and Prom's Onal field in Gabon
on Wednesday after a deal was reached to reinstate dismissed
personnel, according to the agreement, which was seen by Reuters
on Tuesday.
The strike, which started Oct. 17, was related to workers
who were laid off for missing work during unrest after a
presidential election last month.
The document, signed by the company, the labour ministry and
the ONEP oil workers union, said the staff would no longer be
dismissed.
The oil workers' union will end their strike action and
return to work from 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to
the agreement.
The strike had cut production from the Onal field to 10,000
barrels per day from 28,000 bpd normally, the oil ministry said
last week.
Violence erupted in the OPEC member when the opposition
alleged electoral fraud after results from an Aug. 27 poll
handed a narrow victory to incumbent President Ali Bongo.
Gabon is Africa's fourth largest oil producer with an output
of around 220,000 barrels per day dominated by international oil
majors Total and Royal Dutch Shell.
