LIBREVILLE, April 5 Gabon's former parliament
speaker Guy Nzouba Ndama said on Tuesday he would run against
the incumbent Ali Bongo for the presidency of the central
African oil producer.
The announcement is the latest blow for Bongo, who has been
grappling with the formation of a breakaway faction of his
Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG) and the resignation of about a
dozen parliamentarians, including Ndama.
Bongo's announcement that he would seek re-election before
the party confirmed his candidacy at its convention rankled some
within PDG and dissidents have complained of dysfunction within
the party and said Bongo has mismanaged the country.
Speaking at a rally attended by 2,000 people in the capital
Libreville, Ndama said he would run as an independent in the
election in August.
Despite the turmoil, Bongo, who came to power in 2009 after
the death of his father, longtime ruler Omar Bongo, is expected
to win a second seven-year term under a single-round electoral
system that critics say favours the incumbent.
Ndama, who headed the National Assembly for nearly two
decades and who campaigned for Bongo in 2009, cited personal
attacks on him by the government in his resignation letter last
week.
Former African Union commission chief Jean Ping has also
announced his intention to run for president.
(Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Marine
Pennetier; Editing by Makini Brice)