LIBREVILLE Jan 15 Former African Union chairman
Jean Ping said on Friday Gabon's opposition had endorsed him to
challenge President Ali Bongo in August polls and try to break
the ruling PDG party's half-century grip on power.
Bongo won a disputed election in 2009 after the death of his
father, Omar Bongo, who had ruled the oil-rich state since 1967.
"Following a meeting, I am officially named as the single
candidate of the Opposition Front for Political Change (FOPA) in
the presidential election!," Ping said in a Twitter post on
Friday.
Ping, an erstwhile ally of Omar Bongo turned vitriolic
critic of his son's government, told Reuters of his intention to
run in an interview earlier this week, but at that stage his
candidacy had not been approved by the opposition alliance.
He said he wanted to make the presidency more accountable,
institute term limits, and invest in health, education and
infrastructure.
Gabon's one-round electoral system is seen as favouring the
incumbent president and analysts say the opposition must rally
behind one candidate to have any chance of success.
Other opposition candidates might emerge from smaller
parties, but the endorsement of Ping as the FOPA's only
candidate suggests support for him is coalescing.
Many long-ruling African leaders are seeking to extend their
rule in elections this year. The neighbouring Congo Republic's
Denis Sassou Nguesso is seeking a third term in a move that some
fear will lead to violence.
Gabon's Bongo has only had one mandate so far but analysts
have warned of the potential for electoral unrest due to growing
frustration over wealth inequalities and bitter rivalries
between the PDG and its opponents.
