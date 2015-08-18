(Corrects to indicate Paris properties are private homes and
not hotels in first and sixth paragraphs)
LIBREVILLE Aug 18 Gabon's President Ali Bongo
has pledged to give his share of the inheritance from his father
to charity and said his family was also handing over properties
including a villa in the capital and two homes in Paris to the
state.
Bongo has led the central African oil producer since winning
a 2009 election that followed the death of his father, longtime
President Omar Bongo.
Ali Bongo made the announcement in a speech broadcast on
state-owned television late on Monday to mark the 55th
anniversary of independence from France. He said the decision
was in honour of his father.
"All the revenues from my share of the inheritance will go
to a foundation for youth and education because everyone knows -
and I say it again - that the youth were sacred in the eyes of
President Omar Bongo Ondimba," he said.
Omar Bongo's heirs had together agreed to hand over to the
Gabonese state a villa in Libreville that would house a
university, he added.
Two private homes in the 7th and 8th arrondissements of
central Paris would also be handed over to the state for
"cultural and diplomatic use", Bongo said.
The Bongo family's wealth is believed to include millions of
dollars held in foreign bank accounts, real estate and stakes in
Gabon's main industries.
Gabon maintained excellent relations with France during Omar
Bongo's four decade rule under a system known as "Francafrique",
whereby France gave political and military support to leaders of
its former African colonies in exchange for business favours.
The relationship has since cooled amid French investigations
into ill-gotten gains that have focused on Gabon, Congo Republic
and Equatorial Guinea.
France opened an investigation earlier this month into
Bongo's chief of staff, Maixent Accrombessi, on suspicion he
took a bribe from a French company that makes military uniforms.
Bongo's office criticised the investigation as an attempt to
humiliate Accrombessi.
Gabon's oil wealth has put its per capita gross domestic
product among the highest in Africa and the World Bank ranks it
as an upper middle-income country. However, wealth is unevenly
distributed and many Gabonese live in poverty.
(Reporting by Wilfried-Gerauds Obangome; Writing by Makini
Brice; Editing by Joe Bavier)