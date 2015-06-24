BERLIN, June 24 Germany is weighing up two
alternative proposals on how to cut CO2 emissions from the
energy sector and plans to make a decision on July 1, Economy
Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday.
Gabriel said the economy ministry will decide between its
original proposal -- to impose a penalty on the oldest and most
polluting coal power plants -- and a suggestion from trade union
IG BCE to gradually shut down coal power stations.
"The climate levy has the advantage from out point of view
that it is efficient and cost-efficient," Gabriel told an energy
industry conference.
"It has the disadvantage as the companies point out with
understandable arguments that it could lead to job losses and a
collapse of the industry that we don't want."
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Caroline Copley; editing by Erik
Kirschbaum)