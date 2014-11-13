UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 13 Gabriel Holding A/S
* 2013/14 revenue 281.8 million Danish crowns versus 264.9 million crowns
* 2013/14 EBIT 25.2 million crowns versus 21.4 million crowns
* Organic growth in revenue of the order of 5 pct is expected for the 2014/15 financial year
* 2014/2015 EBIT is expected to be on a par with 2013/2014
* Proposes an increase in the dividend to 5.25 crowns (4.75 crowns) per 20 crowns share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources