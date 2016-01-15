UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 15 Guangzhou Automobile Group :
* Says expects 2015 net profit to increase by 20-45 percent compared with 2014
* Says 2014 net income was 3.19 billion yuan
* Says 2015 reported net profit view of 3.81 billion yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2yEfbN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.