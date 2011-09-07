XIAMEN, China, Sept 7 Guangzhou Automobile Group
Co Ltd (GAC) said on Wednesday that car sales at its
Japanese joint ventures have returned to normal, recovering
from supply chain disruptions caused by Japan's massive
earthquake and tsunami in March.
GAC, a Chinese partner of Toyota Motor Corp , Honda
Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd , saw
passenger vehicle sales fall 12 percent in the first six months
of 2011, partly due to supply chain problems.
"Sales of Japanese cars have returned to normal from
August," said Xu Yulin, vice general manager of Guangzhou-based
GAC Motor, a unit of Guangzhou Auto. "The parts supply
disruption impacted Toyota and Honda more, while Nissan was less
affected because of its higher degree of globalisation,"
Nissan Motor is an alliance partner of French car maker
Renault SA .
Major Japanese automakers were forced to halt a large
portion of production for months after the disaster in March cut
off supplies of hundreds of parts from the country's devastated
northeast.
Last month, GAC reported a 26 percent decline in first-half
net profit to 1.72 billion yuan ($269 million) as production and
operations of its joint ventures were affected by supply chain
problems.
($1 = 6.391 yuan)
(Reporting by Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)