XIAMEN, China, Sept 7 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (GAC) said on Wednesday that car sales at its Japanese joint ventures have returned to normal, recovering from supply chain disruptions caused by Japan's massive earthquake and tsunami in March.

GAC, a Chinese partner of Toyota Motor Corp , Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd , saw passenger vehicle sales fall 12 percent in the first six months of 2011, partly due to supply chain problems.

"Sales of Japanese cars have returned to normal from August," said Xu Yulin, vice general manager of Guangzhou-based GAC Motor, a unit of Guangzhou Auto. "The parts supply disruption impacted Toyota and Honda more, while Nissan was less affected because of its higher degree of globalisation,"

Nissan Motor is an alliance partner of French car maker Renault SA .

Major Japanese automakers were forced to halt a large portion of production for months after the disaster in March cut off supplies of hundreds of parts from the country's devastated northeast.

Last month, GAC reported a 26 percent decline in first-half net profit to 1.72 billion yuan ($269 million) as production and operations of its joint ventures were affected by supply chain problems. ($1 = 6.391 yuan) (Reporting by Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)