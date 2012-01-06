HONG KONG Jan 6 Guangzhou Automobile
Group Co Ltd, a car manufacturing venture partner of
Toyota Motor and Honda Motor, said it might
only achieve 80 to 90 percent of the actual profit it had
forecast for 2011.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday, the
company said profit had been affected by unexpected external
factors such as the earthquake in Japan, slowing economic growth
and floods in Thailand, which caused parts shortages.
Sales volume in the second half of 2011 was lower than
expected due to the overall downturn in the automobile industry,
it added.
For statement click here
The company in March last year forecast 2011 profit would
reach 5.03 billion yuan ($798.20 million), up from 4.33 billion
yuan in 2010.
($1 = 6.3017 yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)