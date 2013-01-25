HONG KONG Jan 25 Guangzhou Automobile Group, one of China's big state-owned auto enterprises, said it expects 2012 net profit to decline by 70 to 80 percent from a year earlier, according to a filing after markets closed on Friday.

Guangzhou Automobile, which makes cars with Japan's Honda , attributed a large part of the loss to reduced sales after a dispute between Japan and China over the Diaoyu Islands, increasing competition and restrictions on automobile purchases in some central Chinese cities.

(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)