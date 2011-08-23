LONDON Aug 23 Muammar Gaddafi's penchant for
extravagant uniforms, gold regalia and Bedouin tents provided a
theatrical backdrop for four decades of harsh repression at home
and a foreign policy that made him a bete noire of the West.
On Tuesday night, those props were smashed, pilfered and
paraded in mockery when rebels stormed his fortified compound.
One man wore the familiar braided hat he said he found in his
house. The tent where he received foreign dignitaries was set
ablaze. The decapitated golden head of his statue was trampled.
Gaddafi, who has been fighting a rebellion for six months,
was nowhere to be seen.
In tandem with his eccentricity, Gaddafi had a charisma
which won him support among many ordinary Libyans. His
readiness to take on Western powers and Israel, both with
rhetoric and action, earned him a certain cachet with some in
other Arab states who felt their own leaders were too supine.
While leaders of neighbouring Arab states folded quickly in
the face of popular uprisings, Gaddafi had put up a bloody
six-month fight, taking on NATO as well as local insurgents who
quickly seized half the country.
For most of his 42-year rule, he held a prominent position
in the West's gallery of international rogues, while maintaining
tight control at home by eliminating dissidents and refusing to
anoint a successor.
Gaddafi effected a successful rapprochement with the West by
renouncing his weapons of mass destruction programme in return
for an end to sanctions. But he could not avoid the tide of
popular revolution sweeping through the Arab world.
The Libyan leader, his son and his spy chief are wanted for
crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court in
The Hague for planning the violent suppression of the uprising.
As his oil-producing North African desert country descended
into civil war, Gaddafi's military responded with the deadly
force that he had never been afraid to use, despite the showman
image that captivated many.
When the insurgency began in mid-February, protesters were
gunned down in their hundreds. As his troops advanced on
Benghazi he famously warned rebels there would be "no mercy, no
pity". They would be hunted down "alley by alley, house by
house, room by room".
Those words may have been his undoing. Days later the United
Nations passed a resolution clearing the way for a NATO air
campaign that knocked out his air force, tanks and heavy guns.
"MAD DOG"
Raids also targeted his own headquarters in Tripoli. One
raid killed his youngest son and three grandchildren. It was not
the first time that the West had killed a Gaddafi family member.
U.S. President Ronald Reagan called Gaddafi a "mad dog" and
sent warplanes to bomb his Bab al-Aziziyah compound in 1986,
after the bombing of a West Berlin discotheque he blamed on
Libyan agents. One of the 60 people killed was Gaddafi's adopted
daughter.
Gaddafi used the Tripoli building bombed in the raid, left
unrepaired for 25 years, to deliver one of his first defiant
speeches of the war, standing beside a memorial in the shape of
a giant metal fist crushing an American warplane.
On Tuesday night, some men climbed atop the fist amid
celebratory gunshots and hacked at it.
In televised addresses in response to the rebellion in the
east, Gaddafi blamed the unrest on rats and mercenaries and said
they were brainwashed by Osama bin Laden and under the influence
of hallucinogenic drugs used to spike their coffee.
There was repeated speculation that Gaddafi has either been
killed or wounded in NATO air raids, but he made carefully
choreographed television appearances in response to the rumours.
In May, Gaddafi taunted NATO, saying its bombers could not
find him.
"I am telling the coward crusaders that I am at a place you
cannot reach and kill me," he said in a broadcast audio
recording. His later speeches were also delivered as audio
recordings, presumably to conceal his whereabouts.
"I WILL DIE HERE"
"I am not going to leave this land, I will die here as a
martyr ... I shall remain here defiant," he said in one
broadcast.
One of the world's longest serving national leaders, Gaddafi
had no official government function and was known as the
"Brother Leader and Guide of the Revolution".
His love of grand gestures was on display on foreign visits
when he slept in a bedouin tent guarded by dozens of female
bodyguards.
In Italy last year, Gaddafi's invitation to hundreds of
young women to convert to Islam overshadowed the visit, which
was intended to cement growing ties between Tripoli and Rome.
U.S. diplomatic cables released by the WikiLeaks website
shed further light on the Libyan leader's tastes.
One cable posted by The New York Times describes Gaddafi's
insistence on staying on the ground floor when he visited New
York for a 2009 meeting at the United Nations and his reported
refusal or inability to climb more than 35 steps.
Gaddafi was also said to rely heavily on his staff of four
Ukrainian nurses, including one woman described as a "voluptuous
blonde". The cable speculated about a romantic relationship, but
the nurse, Galyna Kolonytska, 38, fled Libya after the fighting
started.
Gaddafi was born in 1942, the son of a bedouin herdsman, in
a tent near Sirte on the Mediterranean coast. He abandoned a
geography course at university for a military career that
included a short spell at a British army signals school.
Colonel Gaddafi took power in a bloodless military coup in
1969 when he toppled King Idriss, and in the 1970s he formulated
his "Third Universal Theory", a middle road between communism
and capitalism, as laid out in his "Green Book".
OIL WELLS AND DESERT
Gaddafi oversaw the rapid development of Libya, which was
previously known for little more than oil wells and deserts
where huge tank battles took place in World War Two. The economy
is now paying the price of war and sanctions.
One of his first tasks on taking power was to build up the
armed forces, but he also spent billions of dollars of oil
income on improving living standards, making him popular with
the low-paid.
Gaddafi poured money into giant projects such as a steel
plant in the town of Misrata -- the scene of bitter fighting --
and the Great Man-Made River, a scheme to pipe water from desert
wells to coastal communities.
Gaddafi embraced the pan-Arabism of the late Egyptian leader
Gamal Abdel Nasser and tried without success to merge Libya,
Egypt and Syria into a federation. A similar attempt to join
Libya and Tunisia ended in acrimony.
In 1977 he changed the country's name to the Great Socialist
Popular Libyan Arab Jamahiriyah (State of the Masses) and
allowed people to air their views at people's congresses.
However, for much of his rule he has been shunned by the
West, which accused him of links to terrorism and revolutionary
movements.
He was particularly reviled after the 1988 Pan Am airliner
bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland, by Libyan agents in which 270
people were killed.
U.N. sanctions imposed in 1992 to pressure Tripoli to hand
over two Libyan suspects, crippled the economy, dampened
Gaddafi's revolutionary spirit and took the sting out of his
anti-capitalist, anti-Western rhetoric.
Gaddafi abandoned his programme of prohibited weapons in
2003 to return Libya to international mainstream politics.
(Additional reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial
Reference Unit; Editing by Ralph Boulton)