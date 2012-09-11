* Stock market flotation or stake sale among options

* Company says market underestimating Alphaville's value

* Gafisa seeks final 20 pct stake but arbitration pending

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 10 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa is considering floating its majority-owned offshoot Alphaville in order to capture the company's true worth which the market has underestimated, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

Gafisa said a flotation was one among several "strategic options" it was considering for the high-end homebuilder. Another would be to sell a stake in Alphaville, said Gafisa, which owns 80 percent of the company.

"The main objective is to proceed with the option that generates the greatest value for the Gafisa shareholder in the long term," the company said in the filing.

Gafisa said Alphaville had produced average returns of 46 percent a year from 2007 to 2011. Project launches had also quadrupled in that period to 972 million reais ($479.82 million).

A property boom was under way for much of that period in Brazil's main cities, even as housing markets in developed countries collapsed, though slowing economic growth is now taming the pace of house price rises.

Gafisa has turned to financial specialist Rothschild to weigh up its options and to consultants Bain & Company for further strategic expertise.

Gafisa bought a 60 percent stake in Alphaville in 2006 and a further 20 percent in 2010. It is awaiting the outcome of an arbitration process over the purchase of the outstanding 20 percent which it is trying to buy.

Chief Executive of Gafisa, Alceu Duilio Calciolari, said last month that arbitration could take another six to nine months.

Gafisa shares traded on Sao Paulo's BM&F Bovespa stock exchange fell 1 percent on Monday to 3.95 reais ($1.95).

($1 = 2.0258 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Fabio Couto; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Eric Meijer)