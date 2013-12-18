SAO PAULO Dec 18 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA expects the value of new projects at between 1.5 billion reais ($647 million) and 1.7 billion reais next year.

In a presentation to investors on Wednesday, the São Paulo-based company also said that net debt is likely to reach between 55 percent and 65 percent of equity in 2014. In the third quarter, the so-called leverage ratio was 126 percent.

Launches in the year through Dec. 15 reached 2.7 billion reais, the company said.