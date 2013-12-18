BRIEF-Honeywell forecasts 3,900 to 4,400 global helicopter deliveries over next five years
* forecasts 3,900 to 4,400 global helicopter deliveries over next five years Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 18 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA expects the value of new projects at between 1.5 billion reais ($647 million) and 1.7 billion reais next year.
In a presentation to investors on Wednesday, the São Paulo-based company also said that net debt is likely to reach between 55 percent and 65 percent of equity in 2014. In the third quarter, the so-called leverage ratio was 126 percent.
Launches in the year through Dec. 15 reached 2.7 billion reais, the company said.
* forecasts 3,900 to 4,400 global helicopter deliveries over next five years Further company coverage:
GENEVA, March 7 The auto industry is facing seismic changes with the rise of electric vehicles, automated driving and car sharing, and adapting to these will eclipse even big mergers such as PSA's purchase of Opel, executives at the Geneva auto show said.
BEIJING, March 7 WH Group Ltd will be cautious about expanding Smithfield's pork processing operations in China due to overcapacity in the world's top pork market, chairman and chief executive officer Wan Long said in an interview on Tuesday.