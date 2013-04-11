* Buyer of June $5 strike calls stand out, data shows

* Company seen selling unit to stem share decline

By Doris Frankel and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

CHICAGO/SAO PAULO, April 11 An uptick in bullish options trading on the U.S.-listed shares of Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA may suggest that some investors are betting on additional gains in the stock by June amid speculation of a sale of a subsidiary.

Local media have reported that Gafisa received four offers for its high-end Alphaville unit in a deal that could fetch the struggling builder 2 billion reais ($1 billion) and help revive its share price. Expectations of the Alphaville sale have helped spur a 10 percent gain in Gafisa's shares in the past month.

Options flow on São Paulo-based Gafisa is notably bullish with a new buyer of 1,500 June $5 strike calls for a premium of 25 cents apiece on Thursday morning, according to New York-based options analytics firm Trade Alert. Gafisa's U.S.-traded shares were down 1.96 percent at $4.48.

"In case this operation is completed, it would definitely be a trigger to unlock value for Gafisa," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Guilherme Vilazante said on Thursday.

The company, which three years ago was Brazil's No. 2 homebuilder, is grappling with soaring costs, customers' eroding ability to pay for their homes and recent signs of cooling demand for residential real estate.

The bullish options trade on Thursday is 15 times the typical daily call volume in the name and will create the largest block of open interest, Henry Schwartz, Trade Alert's president, said in a phone interview. Trade Alert data show that 850 contracts in the strike were bought on April 5 for 20 cents when shares were near $4.18.

In all, 1,698 contracts traded so far on Thursday in the June $5 strike call with 83 percent of the activity on the ask price, Trade Alert data showed. No hedge fund appeared to be among the buyers of the position on Thursday, Schwartz noted.

A Gafisa public relations executive said the company declined to comment for this story.

SAM ZELL, BUYOUT FIRMS

The sale of Alphaville, Gafisa's most profitable unit, has been touted as part of a turnaround plan spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Duilio Calciolari to arrest a 62 percent plunge in shares since January 2011. The transaction would help Gafisa reduce its debt, which is among the highest in Brazil's construction sector.

"Stripped of Alphaville ... the resulting firm would be, on the one hand, way less geared than any of its peers ... but, on the other, boosting returns that have consistently lagged those of its peers," Marcello Milman, an analyst with BTG Pactual Group, wrote in a recent client note.

Gafisa owns 80 percent of Alphaville and is in arbitration to buy the rest. Gafisa also has a unit for mid-high income housing and the low-income arm Tenda.

Potential bidders for Alphaville include Sam Zell's Equity International, a consortium formed by private-equity firms Patria Investimentos and The Blackstone Group and real estate investment company VBI Real Estate, Valor Econômico newspaper reported earlier this month.

For real estate investor Zell, a deal could mark his return to an operation in which he invested from 2006 through 2011. Equity International led Gafisa's initial public offering, but sold the last of its stake two years ago.

According to Merrill Lynch's Vilazante, Alphaville has a land bank worth 11.5 billion reais, "a stable" net margin of 25 percent, and a return on equity of around 35 percent. The company also has the capacity to launch 1 billion reais of new projects a year, he noted.

($1 = 1.97 Brazilian reais) (Additional reporting by Brad Haynes in São Paulo; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)