SAO PAULO Jan 22 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA said on Thursday its launches of new projects fell by 69 percent in the fourth quarter from a year ago to 241.5 million reais ($94 million).

Contracted sales in the final quarter of 2014 grew 32 percent to 303.9 million reais, the company said in a statement.

Company shares closed trading up 4 percent on the Sao Paulo exchange at 2.17 reais.

(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)