S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
SAO PAULO Jan 22 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA said on Thursday its launches of new projects fell by 69 percent in the fourth quarter from a year ago to 241.5 million reais ($94 million).
Contracted sales in the final quarter of 2014 grew 32 percent to 303.9 million reais, the company said in a statement.
Company shares closed trading up 4 percent on the Sao Paulo exchange at 2.17 reais.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.