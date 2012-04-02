* Gafisa plans structure reforms to return to growth

* Homebuilder has struggled with low-income Tenda unit

SAO PAULO, April 1 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa on Sunday posted a net loss of 1.093 billion reais ($599.13 million) in 2011 as the company reviews changes to its structure and operations to return to profit.

Gafisa had a net profit of 416 million reais in 2010, but cancellations in its low-income Tenda unit on credit concerns hit its results last year.

"Gafisa has made significant changes to its structure and management to position the company in a path of long-term development that improves its results. The financial results of the year (2011) reflect those needed corrective actions," Gafisa said in its preliminary annual results statement.

The company said its audited results will be released on April 9 with details of fourth-quarter operations.

The weak results may stoke expectations of an impending buyout. In February, Gafisa turned down a takeover offer from U.S. buyout tycoon Sam Zell's Equity International and local private equity firm GP Investimentos.

