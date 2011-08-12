* Builder cuts 2011 EBITDA margin on costs, weaker demand

* Inflation pushing up cost of labor and materials

* Gafisa books 74 pct drop in profit, worse than expected

* Developer recovered from rainy first quarter

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa (GFSA3.SA) cut its forecast for operating profit margins this year, the company said on Thursday, reflecting weaker demand, cost overruns and delays in deliveries.

The reduced expectations came as the developer's net income dropped 74 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, falling short of analysts' estimates, as rising costs outpaced revenue growth.

The Sao Paulo-based developer reported net income of 25 million reais in the quarter ($16 million), down from 97 million reais a year ago, according to a securities filing. A Reuters survey of eight analysts forecast an average net income of 42 million reais in the quarter. [ID:nN1E77718S]

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, an indication of a company's ability to generate cash from operations known as EBITDA, dropped 18 percent from a year earlier to 151 million reais, excluding stock options.

Gafisa cut its 2011 estimate for EBITDA as a share of revenue, known as EBITDA margin, to 16-20 percent from 18-22 percent after margins in the first half missed estimates due to cost overruns and discounts to keep up the pace of sales.

The rising costs reflect the impact of inflation running near six-year highs in Latin America's largest economy, pushing up the price of labor and building materials.

Still, net income improved from 14 million reais in the first quarter as better weather allowed the resumption of work after the rainiest summer season since the late 1960s, which interrupted construction, hampering profits and deliveries. ($1 = 1.63 reais)