* Net income tumbles to 46 mln reais, misses estimates
* Expenses jump on rising financial, operating costs
* EBITDA rises 3 pct from a year earlier
SAO PAULO, Nov 14 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa
(GFSA3.SA) said on Monday third-quarter net income tumbled 60
percent, missing analysts' estimates as expenses rose faster
than revenue and project delays led to rising financial costs.
The Sao Paulo-based company earned 46 million reais ($26
million) in the quarter, according to a securities filing on
Monday, falling short of expectations of a 101 million reais
profit, according to a Reuters analyst survey. [ID:nN1E7A70G7]
Gafisa has been struggling with high inventory, slow sales
growth and rising expenses. Chief Executive Alceu Duilio
Calciolari told Reuters last month he is willing to sacrifice
growth next year to improve profit margins and reduce debt.
[ID:nN1E79D1FL]
The company has offered steep discounts on older inventory
to clear hard-to-move units, and the homebuilder cut back new
project launches by 15 percent in the quarter from a year ago.
The policy helped to lift the company's sales velocity -- a
gauge of sales over supply -- to 62 percent in the quarter,
from 57 percent a year earlier and 53 percent in the second
quarter. Compared with the second quarter, net income recovered
84 percent from 25 million reais.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, adjusted for stock options -- an indicator of
operating profit known as adjusted EBITDA -- rose 3 percent
from a year ago to 202 million reais. The indicator gained 34
percent on a sequential basis.
Net revenue rose 5 percent to 1.01 billion reais, while
sales expenses jumped 26 percent in the period. Financial
expenses jumped 59 percent to 89.74 million reais after delays
in deliveries triggered a higher carry cost.
($1 = 1.77 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parrabernal; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)