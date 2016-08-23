SAO PAULO Aug 23 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa
SA is inclined toward listing subsidiary Construtora
Tenda SA rather than finding a strategic partner, on the notion
that an initial public offering could fetch more for the unit
and accelerate efforts to cut debt, three people familiar with
the plans said.
Listing Tenda on the São Paulo Stock Exchange would allow
investors to take advantage of a three-year turnaround that has
seen the low-income homebuilder return to a profit and deliver
return on equity closely trailing that of larger segment rival
MRV Engenharia SA, two sources said.
The sources said a Tenda IPO would also be more effective
than a spinoff in helping to reduce Gafisa's debt-to-equity
ratio, which nears 80 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data. Gafisa, which had consolidated net debt of 1.45 billion
reais ($453 million) at the end of June, has hired Rothschild &
Co to advise on potential options for Tenda.
