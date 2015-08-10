SAO PAULO Aug 10 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa
SA plans to maintain the pace at which it launches
new building projects in both its mid-range and low-income
business units, executives said on a Monday conference call to
discuss quarterly earnings.
The value of new projects launched by the Tenda low-income
unit in the quarter rose 132 percent on an annual basis to 229.4
million reais ($65.73 million), the company said in a late
Friday earnings release. The value of projects launched under
the middle-income Gafisa brand fell 20 percent to 252.6 million
reais as the company adapted operations to current market
conditions.
($1 = 3.49 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)