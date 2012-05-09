Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
SAO PAULO May 9 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa reported on Wednesday a first-quarter net loss of 31.5 million reais ($16.2 million), compared with a net loss of 43.3 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.
The builder's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, totaled 105 million reais after an adjustment for stock options, up from 29 million reais a year earlier.
($1 = 1.94 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by John Wallace)
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.