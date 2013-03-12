* Low-income Tenda projects continue to hurt profitability

* Gafisa posts negative cash flow of 20 million reais

SAO PAULO, March 12 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 98.9 million reais ($50.47 million) on Tuesday as its low-income Tenda unit continued to weigh on results.

Estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts ranged from a net profit of 45 million reais to a net loss of 27 million reais.

The company reported an 818.5 million reais net loss for the year-earlier period due to soaring construction costs and canceled contracts as the credit profile of its Tenda clients deteriorated.

Tenda projects delivered at the end of 2012 continued to yield lower profit margins for Gafisa. The company posted a loss of 20.1 million reais before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, compared with an average forecast for a 142 million reais profit in the Reuters survey.

