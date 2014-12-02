Fitch: Slovak Lending Rules Will Slow Loan Growth, Aid Stability

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 13 (Fitch) Tighter standards on mortgage lending in Slovakia are credit positive for banks, as they should protect asset quality and restrict excessive loan growth, Fitch Ratings says. We expect loan growth to slow to about 7% this year, from 10% in 2016 when loan growth to the non-financial sector was one of the fastest in the EU, fuelled by residential mortgages. The new rules, which take effect this month, should a