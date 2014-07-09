Kenya's EABL says to raise 6 bln shillings via medium term note
NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's East African Breweries (EABL) said on Monday it planned to raise up to 6 billion shillings ($58.51 million)using a five-year medium term note.
July 9 Gagfah SA : * Says fortress representatives resign with immediate effect from board of
directors of Gagfah s.a. * Wesley r. edens and randal a. nardone submitted their resignation letter to
chairman Gerhard Zeiler On July 8, 2014
NAIROBI, March 13 Kenya's East African Breweries (EABL) said on Monday it planned to raise up to 6 billion shillings ($58.51 million)using a five-year medium term note.
MOSCOW, March 13 Russian homebuilder PIK Group said on Monday it had approved a tender offer for its global depositary receipts (GDRs) and would cancel their listing on the London Stock Exchange.
* Reported on Friday FY net profit 7.3 million euros ($7.81 million) versus 8.3 million euros a year ago