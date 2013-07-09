BRIEF-Gildan Activewear announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements
* Gildan Activewear announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements
FRANKFURT, July 9 German real estate group Gagfah is set to unveil a large capital measure including a capital increase, two sources familiar with the preparations said on Tuesday.
The company plans to issue around 40 million shares, half of them new, in an announcement expected later on Tuesday, one of the sources told Reuters.
The other half of the shares will come from a placement by current majority owner Fortress, which would reduce its stake in the company.
Gagfah declined to comment but its chief executive had said in May that the company could imagine hiking capital to fund renovations in its more than 100,000 flats.
Gagfah shares closed up 1.2 percent at 9.35 euros on Tuesday.
* Gildan Activewear announces plan to buy back shares through private agreements
* Tricon Capital Group announces an increase of the previously announced bought deal offering of subscription receipts to C$175 million
Feb 28 OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA on Tuesday agreed to merge in a share-for-share deal.