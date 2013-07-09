FRANKFURT, July 9 German real estate group Gagfah is set to unveil a large capital measure including a capital increase, two sources familiar with the preparations said on Tuesday.

The company plans to issue around 40 million shares, half of them new, in an announcement expected later on Tuesday, one of the sources told Reuters.

The other half of the shares will come from a placement by current majority owner Fortress, which would reduce its stake in the company.

Gagfah declined to comment but its chief executive had said in May that the company could imagine hiking capital to fund renovations in its more than 100,000 flats.

Gagfah shares closed up 1.2 percent at 9.35 euros on Tuesday.