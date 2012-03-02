FRANKFURT, March 2 Gagfah and the eastern German city of Dresden have agreed to a 40 million euro settlement of a legal dispute in which the city had demanded penalties of more than 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion) from the real estate group, Gagfah said on Friday.

"The settlement agreement provides for the withdrawal of all complaints and the mutual waiver of the claims," Gagfah said in a statement.

In March last year, Dresden brought two complaints against Gagfah subsidiaries, arguing they had breached tenant protection agreements.

The Gagfah units contested the claims and lodged counter-complaints. Gagfah's share price has fallen by nearly half over the last year.

The deal unveiled on Friday, which still needs to be approved by the city council and city legal supervisors, would require Gagfah to pay around 40 million euros, including up to 4 million euros of the city's legal costs.

The city council is expected to decide on the deal on March 15, Luxembourg-based Gagfah said, adding that it had also agreed to invest more money in the upkeep of its apartments in the city. ($1 = 0.7573 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)