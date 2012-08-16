BRIEF-Engaged Capital calls on board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin strategic alternatives process
* Engaged Capital calls on the board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin a strategic alternatives process
FRANKFURT Aug 16 Gagfah, a German real estate company, plans to sell 38,000 flats in Dresden by the end of the year, Chief Executive Stephen Charlton said on Thursday.
The company has no plans right now for how to spend the money, said the chief of the group, whose biggest shareholder is U.S. investor Fortress.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Gagfah was preparing the sale of the apartments, which represent a quarter of its total portfolio.
BRASILIA, Feb 14 Changes in Brazil's telecom law currently under debate in the Senate are not being taken into account by debt-laden carrier Oi SA as it devises its in-court reorganization plan, Oi Chief Executive Marcos Schroeder said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Russian food retailer Lenta may sell some of the shares held by its biggest shareholders in a public offering in the near future, three banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.